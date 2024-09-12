Kate Moss' sister has reportedly been hospitalized after overdosing on Ozempic.

According to 'Page Six,' Lottie Moss revealed she had a seizure and admits that using the trendy weight loss drug simply isn't worth it. Now, she's warning fans about the dangers of using the injectable medicine.

The 26-year-old explained that the medication — typically used to control type 2 diabetes — has become popular in Hollywood when it comes to shedding pounds. Lottie started the prescription a few months ago, when she claimed she wasn't "feeling happy" about her weight.

"It was the worst decision I ever made, so this is a warning to everyone: Please, if you're thinking about doing it, do not take it. Like, it's so not worth it," Lottie said on an episode of her 'Dream On' podcast.

Lottie Moss in emergency hospital dash after Ozempic overdose: Model reveals horror side effects after taking drug despite weighing just 9st https://t.co/UWpx8gN8xw pic.twitter.com/Qo050TxfQb — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) September 12, 2024

During the show, Lottie — who's been in the modeling industry since she was 16 — called the episode "My Ozempic Hell," describing her harrowing experience with her relationship with food, severe dehydration, and the seizure that landed her in the hospital.

Per the media outlet, the model had been taking the drug for two weeks after a friend offered it to her from a "below board" certified doctor. She later learned she had been injecting nearly twice the amount of the recommended dose for somebody at her current weight.

After regularly taking the incorrect amount, Lottie revealed that she became "so sick one day" that she could "not keep any water" or food down and described her face as flush with "no color in it." Her friend took her to the emergency room before she was bedridden for two days.

"As soon as I get into the room where I get seen by another nurse, I literally had a seizure from how dehydrated I was, which honestly was the scariest thing that's ever happened to me in my life," she expressed.

Lottie explained the feeling of her face "clenching up" and her whole body [being] tense. "Your hands clench up, and you can't move them, and it feels like you're gonna break your hand. It was honestly horrible," she added.

The OnlyFans model claimed she started the popular weight loss drug at around 132 pounds, before dropping down to about 117 pounds in less than two weeks.

"I would rather die any day than take it again. It made me feel so nauseous," she told fans.

Lottie Moss, real name Charlotte Moss, is a retired model and younger half-sister of legendary supermodel Kate Moss. She landed her first 'Vogue' cover at 18 years old. She's worked with 'Teen Vogue,' Calvin Klein, 'L'Officiel,' and more.