"The Bear" is not only collecting trophies at the 2024 Emmy Awards, it's also generating a lot of hate online for its multiple wins at the awards show.

Ahead of the awarding ceremony, the hit FX on Hulu series was already making a lot of noise after bagging nominations in the comedy categories.

When the Emmy Awards officially started on Sunday, host Eugene Levy jokingly addressed the debate on whether or not the show has been miscategorized, saying, "I know some of you might be expecting us to make a joke about where 'The Bear' is really a comedy... but in the true spirit of 'The Bear,' we will not be making any jokes."

"I know some of you might be expecting us to make a joke about whether The Bear is really a comedy...but in the true spirit of The Bear we will not be making any jokes" — Host Eugene Levy, right before The Bear started racking up #Emmys again.pic.twitter.com/IMCOql1C3V — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) September 16, 2024

As the show progressed, "The Bear" cast started collecting awards, including Jeremy Allen White's win for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, Ebon Moss-Bachrach for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and Liza Colón-Zayas for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Viewers who were not pleased with the wins took to social media to express their disappointment and anger over the show's alleged misclassification.

"[T]he problem is that the emmys categories for drama and comedy are very outdated. while i think the bear is a funny show when it wants to be, it shouldnt be put in the same category as shows like abbott elementary or curb your enthusiasm," one opined.

"[T]he bear is such a well written and directed show, starting extremely talented actors but i can't possibly celebrate its "comedy" wins when it's anything but THAT!!" another wrote.

Someone else commented, "They're gonna win everything and it's not even a comedy. Martin Short and Steve Martin ARE comedy legends and last season of Only Murders was amazing and hilarious. #emmys"

"'The Bear' is NOT A COMEDY! Change the category! #justiceforOMITB #Emmys," a different user added.

Another comment read: "All this talk about there being so many TV shows and too many places to watch them only for the #Emmys to give all of the awards to the same shows in the wrong categories."

