The Emmys were back for the second time this year, with the 76th edition of the annual awards show taking place at Los Angeles' LA Live Peacock Theatre.

Last year's ceremony was delayed to January 2024 due to the Hollywood strikes, so the stars gathered once again for the awarding ceremony of the Emmy Awards on Sunday.

Hosted by "Schitt's Creek" stars and real-life father-and-son Eugene and Dan Levy, the event brought in the best of the best of television and recognized the outstanding performances of the actors, writers and directors this year.

After setting a record for most wins by a comedy in the previous edition of the Emmys,"The Bear" came back stronger this year and became the frontrunner of the awards show when it secured 23 nominations in different comedy categories.

The Jeremy Allen White-led series beat the record previously set by "30 Rock" for having 22 nominations. The Tina Fey starrer held on to that record for 15 years, according to The New York Times.

Meanwhile, "Shogun" led the drama categories this year after earning 25 nominations. Other shows that landed their faire share of nods were "Baby Reindeer," "Ripley," "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" and "Palm Royale."

Now that the awards show is finished and all the trophies have been handed out, check out the full list of Emmy Award winners below.

Best Drama Series

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"Fallout" (Prime Video)

"The Gilded Age" (HBO)

"The Morning Show" (Apple TV+)

"Mr. and Mrs. Smith" (Prime Video)

"Shogun" (FX) (winner)

"Slow Horses" (Apple TV+)

"3 Body Problem" (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston - "The Morning Show" (Apple TV+)

Carrie Coon - "The Gilded Age" (HBO/Max)

Maya Erskine - "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" (Prime Video)

Anna Sawai - "Shogun" (FX) (winner)

Imelda Staunton - "The Crown" (Netflix)

Reese Witherspoon - "The Morning Show" (Apple TV+)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba - "Hijack" (Apple TV+)

Donald Glover - "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" (Prime Video)

Walton Goggins - "Fallout" (Prime Video)

Gary Oldman - "Slow Horses" (Apple TV+)

Hiroyuki Sanada - "Shogun" (FX) (winner)

Dominic West - "The Crown" (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski - "The Gilded Age" (HBO/Max)

Nicole Beharie - "The Morning Show" (Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Debicki - "The Crown" (Netflix) (winner)

Greta Lee - "The Morning Show" (Apple TV+)

Lesley Manville - "The Crown" (Netflix)

Karen Pittman - "The Morning Show" (Apple TV+)

Holland Taylor - "The Morning Show" (Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano - "Shogun" (FX)

Billy Crudup - "The Morning Show" (Apple TV+) (winner)

Mark Duplass - "The Morning Show" (Apple TV+)

Jon Hamm - "The Morning Show" (Apple TV+)

Takehiro Hira - "Shogun" (FX)

Jack Lowden - "Slow Horses" (Apple TV+)

Jonathan Pryce - "The Crown" (Netflix)

Best Comedy Series

"Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

"The Bear" (FX)

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO/Max)

"Hacks" (HBO/Max) (winner)

"Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)

"Palm Royale" (Apple TV+)

"Reservation Dogs" (FX)

"What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry - "What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

Larry David - "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO/Max)

Steve Martin - "Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)

Martin Short - "Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White - "The Bear" (FX) (winner)

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - "Reservation Dogs" (FX)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson - "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri - "The Bear" (FX)

Selena Gomez - "Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)

Maya Rudolph - "Loot" (Apple TV+)

Jean Smart - "Hacks" (HBO/Max) (winner)

Kristen Wiig - "Palm Royale" (Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce - "The Bear" (FX)

Paul W. Downs - "Hacks" (HBO/Max)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - "The Bear" (FX) (winner)

Paul Rudd - "Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)

Tyler James Williams - "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

Bowen Yang - "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett - "Palm Royale" (Apple TV+)

Liza Colón-Zayas - "The Bear" (FX) (winner)

Hannah Einbinder - "Hacks" (HBO/Max)

Janelle James - "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph - "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

Meryl Streep - "Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)

Best Limited or Anthology Series

"Baby Reindeer" (Netflix) (winner)

"Fargo" (FX)

"Lessons in Chemistry" (Apple TV+)

"Ripley" (Netflix)

"True Detective: Night Country" (HBO/Max)

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomer - "Fellow Travelers" (Showtime)

Richard Gadd - "Baby Reindeer" (Netflix) (winner)

Jon Hamm - "Fargo" (FX)

Tom Hollander - "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans" (FX)

Andrew Scott - "Ripley" (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster - "True Detective: Night Country" (HBO/Max) (winner)

Brie Larson - "Lessons in Chemistry" (Apple TV+)

Juno Temple - "Fargo" (FX)

Sofía Vergara - "Griselda" (Netflix)

Naomi Watts - "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" (FX)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jonathan Bailey - "Fellow Travelers" (Showtime)

Robert Downey Jr. - "The Sympathizer" (HBO/Max)

Tom Goodman-Hill - "Baby Reindeer" (Netflix)

John Hawkes - "True Detective: Night Country" (HBO/Max)

Lamorne Morris - "Fargo" (FX) (winner)

Lewis Pullman - "Lessons in Chemistry" (Apple TV+)

Treat Williams - "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" (FX)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dakota Fanning - "Ripley" (Netflix)

Lily Gladstone - "Under the Bridge" (Hulu)

Jessica Gunning - "Baby Reindeer" (Netflix) (winner)

Aja Naomi King - "Lessons in Chemistry" (Apple TV+)

Diane Lane - "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" (FX)

Nava Mau - "Baby Reindeer" (Netflix)

Kali Reis - "True Detective: Night Country" (HBO/Max)

Best Directing for a Drama Series

Stephen Daldry - "The Crown" (Netflix)

Mimi Leder - "The Morning Show" (Apple TV+)

Hiro Murai - "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" (Prime Video)

Frederick E.O. Toye - "Shogun" (FX) (winner)

Saul Metzstein - "Slow Horses" (Apple TV+)

Salli Richardson-Whitfield - "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" (HBO/Max)

Best Directing for a Comedy Series

Randall Einhorn - "Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Christopher Storer - "The Bear" (FX) (winner)

Ramy Youssef - "The Bear" (FX)

Guy Ritchie - "The Gentlemen" (Netflix)

Lucia Aniello - "Hacks" (HBO/Max)

Mary Lou Belli - "The Ms. Pat Show" (BET)

Best Writing for a Drama Series

Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare - "The Crown" (Netflix)

Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner - "Fallout" (Prime Video)

Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover - "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" (Prime Video)

Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks - "Shogun" (FX)

Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente - "Shogun" (FX)

Will Smith - "Slow Horses" (Apple TV+) (winner)

Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Richard Gadd - "Baby Reindeer" (Netflix)

Charlie Brooker - "Black Mirror" (Netflix)

Noah Hawley - "Fargo" (FX)

Ron Nyswaner - "Fellow Travelers" (Showtime)

Steven Zaillian - "Ripley" (Netflix) (winner)

Issa López - "True Detective: Night Country" (HBO/Max)

Best Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson - "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

Christopher Storer - "The Bear" (FX)

Meredith Scardino, Sam Means - "Girls5eva" (Netflix)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky - "Hacks" (HBO/Max) (winner)

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider - "The Other Two" (HBO/Max)

Jake Bender, Zach Dunn - "What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

Best Talk Series

"The Daily Show" (Comedy Central) (winner)

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (ABC)

"Late Night With Seth Meyers" (NBC)

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" (CBS)

Best Reality Competition Program

"The Amazing Race" (CBS)

"RuPaul's Drag Race" (MTV)

"Top Chef" (Bravo)

"The Traitors" (Peacock) (winner)

"The Voice" (NBC)

Best Writing for a Variety Special

"Alex Edelman: Just for Us" (HBO/Max) (winner)

"Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees" (Netflix)

"John Early: Now More Than Ever" (HBO/Max)

"Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool" (Netflix)

"The Oscars" (ABC)

Best Directing for a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie

Weronika Tofilska - "Baby Reindeer" (Netflix)

Noah Hawley - "Fargo" (FX)

Gus Van Sant - "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans" (FX)

Millicent Shelton - "Lessons in Chemistry" (Apple TV+)

Steven Zaillian - "Ripley" (Netflix) (winner)

Issa López - "True Detective: Night Country" (HBO/Max)

Best Scripted Variety Series

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" (HBO/Max) (winner)

"Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Congratulations to all the winners!