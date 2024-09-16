Jay Blades, the popular presenter of BBC's 'The Repair Shop,' is facing a second legal battle over allegations of using his mobile phone while driving.

According to 'The Sun,' Blades plead not guilty and is due to appear at Cannock magistrates' court Tuesday. The alleged incident occurred in April of last year in Wombourne, Staffordshire, when Blades was reportedly seen driving while using his cellphone.

In a separate case, Blades also attended Kidderminster magistrates' court last Friday, facing charges of controlling or coercive behavior in an intimate or family relationship. This charge is linked to his wife, Lisa Zbozen, a fitness instructor who announced the end of their relationship via Instagram in May. Blades will return to Worcester Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing scheduled for October 11.

"I have been quiet until now, but the papers seem to be picking up this story, I want it to be clear what I put so there's no misunderstanding," the post's caption began. "I don't know how to say this because it's still really raw. My marriage has been very abusive for a long time & last weekend I finally left. I probably should be really angry but I'm just incredibly sad about the whole thing right now."

Zbozen added: "I don't think I've ever cried so much. I wanted my husband to love me & keep me safe, and I would love him right back, but it just got worse and worse, until I grabbed a bag of a few thing's & I left & went to the police."

"Jason Blades of Wolverhampton has been charged with controlling and coercive behaviour. He appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court this morning (Friday 13th September) and has been bailed to appear at Worcester Crown Court on Friday 11th October," the West Mercia Police said in a statement, per 'The Irish News.'

‌"The charges follow the launch of an investigation after we were called to an address on 3rd May. As criminal proceedings are active, we will not be providing any further details at this time."

Blades, who was honored with an MBE in 2022 for his contributions to craft, has been a central figure on 'The Repair Shop' since its debut in 2017. The program earned a Bafta TV award for a special episode that featured King Charles III (then the Prince of Wales) restoring royal heirlooms. The 54-year-old and the team helped repair an 18th-century bracket clock and a piece of Wemyss Ware, both linked to the royal family's heritage.

In the wake of new legal issues, Blades has stepped away from several high-profile roles, including his position at the King's Foundation where he served as an ambassador, according to 'The Independent.' He also resigned as chancellor of Buckinghamshire New University, with the university expressing gratitude for his time there.

Blades, who grew up in Hackney, left school at 15 years old and worked various jobs before co-founding Out of the Dark, a charity that trains disadvantaged young people in furniture restoration. He has also been a presenter on 'Money For Nothing' and made appearances on 'Celebrity MasterChef,' 'Celebrity Bake Off,' and 'Comic Relief.'