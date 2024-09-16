"90 Day Fiancé" star Ed "Big Ed" Brown has gotten engaged for the fourth time.

Big Ed popped the question to Porscha Raemond on Saturday night -- just 24 hours after meeting her at a Florida sandwich shop where he held a meet-and-greet for fans.

The 59-year-old reality star announced their engagement Monday, telling TMZ "it was love at first bite" for him and his new lady love.

"I met her at Capriotti's in Plantation on Friday where I was doing a Big Ed Meet & Greet," he said in an interview with Page Six.

RELATED: 'Bachelorette's' Devin Strader Reveals Real Reason Why He Ended Jenn Tran Engagement

Big Ed went on to quip, "They serve the most delicious subs I have ever tried and everyone should know you could meet the next love of your life there!"

After meeting for the first time at Capriotti's, Big Ed asked Raemond out, and they had dinner together at YOLO in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Saturday night.

During their dinner date, he surprised onlookers when he got down on one knee and proposed to Raemond.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Big Ed and Raemond could be seen exchanging a sweet kiss after she said yes to his proposal.

RELATED: Katy Perry Breaks Silence On Year-Long Orlando Bloom Split: 'I Can't Do This Anymore'

Raemond also showed off the makeshift "ring" the TV personality used for his unplanned proposal.

"He was feeling it, so in the moment he took a paperclip from the restaurant manager and fashioned a ring out of it!" an unnamed insider told the outlet.

Big Ed was previously married to Sandra Heckman, with whom he shares daughter Tiffany.

The marriage ended in divorce in 1992 after he cheated on Heckman.

Big Ed then got engaged to Rosemarie "Rose" Vega on "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" Season 4 in 2020.

However, they called off the engagement after he hid his vasectomy from Vega and asked her to get an STD test.

The TLC star went on to meet Liz Woods in the "90 Day Fiancé" spinoff, "90 Day: The Single Life," but they also failed to make it to the altar.