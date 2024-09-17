An 'America's Got Talent' contestant's life is being remembered after she reportedly committed suicide.

Emily Gold was a contestant on the 19th season of the talent show competition. The 17-year-old performed with her Los Osos high school dance team — which received a standing ovation.

According to 'Deadline,' the young dancer took her own life on September 13.

The teenager's body was found underneath a bridge on the 210 Highway in Rancho Cucamonga. According to the California Highway Patrol, several different vehicles hit the body of Gold. When she was discovered by authorities, she was already dead. Her death was confirmed as a suicide by the San Bernadino Coroner's Office.

'America's Got Talent' and NBC released a statement on Tuesday honoring Gold.

"The 'AGT' Family sends out our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and team members of Emily Gold. She was a bright young soul and will be deeply missed," the network wrote. They went on to celebrate and remember Gold's "strength, commitment, kindness, compassion, and truly remarkable heart."

The dancer's high school principal, Eric Cypher, shared, "Emily was on both our Varsity Dance Team and Varsity cheer squad, our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they grieve."

Cypher also shared the GoFundMe page that had been set up by her family. He wrote, "As a community, let's come together and support the Gold family in this difficult time." As of this writing, the fundraiser has raised over $38,000 of its $60,000 goal.

"It is with such a heavy heart that we share the passing of our beautiful, kind, and loving Emily Gold, Senior and Varsity Dance Captain. Emily has always embodied every aspect of our core team values through her strength, commitment, kindness, compassion, and the most humble heart. She will be remembered as a leader, role model, friend, and sister to her teammates," her dance team wrote in a statement. "Our sweet sweet Emily - We love you endlessly and miss you more than words can ever express. Everything we do is for you, our beautiful angel."