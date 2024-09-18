Earlier this week, fans got their first glimpse of one of the popcorn buckets for 'Venom: The Last Dance,' and to say it was unimpressive would be an understatement.

The initial design left many feeling underwhelmed, but now it seems Sony Pictures has stepped up their game. A second design has been revealed, and it's far more exciting, allowing fans to scoop their popcorn right out of Venom's iconic mouth.

This new popcorn bucket has a playful and creative design, which could signal the start of more fun promotional items for the upcoming Marvel film.

Theaters — struggling to draw audiences back — have seen success with themed collectibles, making them a lucrative addition to movie merchandise. With 'Venom: The Last Dance' being the final chapter of the trilogy, Sony is likely banking on the film's popularity — and its merch — to boost interest.

There's also speculation that Venom might appear in the MCU in the future, perhaps alongside Spider-Man in a potential fourth installment. If that happens, fans can reportedly expect a flood of Venom-themed merchandise.

For now, all eyes are on 'Venom: The Last Dance' as fans hope the film will close the trilogy on a high note.

Juno Temple, who stars as Dr. Payne in the upcoming movie, recently addressed whether she feels pressured due to Sony's recent box office disappointments with films like 'Morbius' and 'Madame Web.'

"I can honestly say that I'm not programmed to think about it like that," Temple, 35, shared. For her, being part of a major film like this is still new, and she's more focused on doing her best work rather than worrying about the pressure.

"I hope that whether five people go to see it or 500 go see it... it takes them out of their everyday lives for a minute," she added, reflecting the desire for the film to be an escape for viewers.

In 'Venom: The Last Dance,' Tom Hardy reprises his role as Eddie Brock/Venom, one of Marvel's most iconic and morally complex characters. This final installment will see Eddie and Venom on the run, facing difficult choices as they try to evade capture from both worlds. The film also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans, with Kelly Marcel directing a script she co-wrote with Hardy.

'Venom: The Last Dance' hits theaters on October 25.