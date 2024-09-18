Before Meghan Markle became the Duchess of Sussex, she called a $1.4 million property in Toronto her home while working as an actress in Hollywood.

The house, located in the heart of the Annex's Seaton Village neighborhood, was Markle's residence during her time filming multiple seasons of the hit legal drama "Suits" and served as a peaceful retreat for her and her two dogs, Bogart and Guy.

The property, which Markle, 43, rented for two years from stylist Elizabeth Cabral, reportedly boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a custom chef's kitchen that leads into a private backyard — ideal for both relaxing and hosting gatherings, according to Page Six.

Conveniently located near two subway stations, several grocery stores and parks, the house is a central hub in Toronto. A listing for the property on Freeman Realty also noted its proximity to schools, an ice-skating rink and a community center, making it a prime spot for urban living.

According to the listing, Markle's former home features wide plank hardwood flooring, skylight on the second floor, a renovated basement with a 3-piece bathroom, custom built-ins and a two-car garage outfitted with a Tesla charger.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Returns To Royal Duties In First Engagement Since July After Completing Cancer Treatment

Speaking of her humble abode when she was still acting, Prince Harry's wife told The Cut in a 2022 interview that her Toronto home was "calm and healing" and made her "feel free."

Interestingly, the property witnessed the early stages of Meghan's romance with the royal prince since she was still staying there when they began dating. The Duke of Sussex, who recently turned 40, would reportedly visit his then-girlfriend twice a month from London to spend time with her, according to Page Six.

In his 2023 memoir "Spare," Prince Harry revealed that his now-wife adored her simple house back then, writing: "Meg was excited to show me her life, her dogs, her little house, which she adored."

Markle's stay at her Toronto residence was cut short when she decided to move to the U.K. in 2017 to be with Prince Harry. They were scheduled to tie the knot the following year. The owners of the property then sold it for $1.6 million. Last month, the property was sold once again, but this time for $1.9 million.

Markle and Prince Harry currently reside in a sprawling $14 million, 18,000-square-foot mansion in Montecito, California, with their kids, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3. The couple made the big move to the U.S. after quitting their royal duties in January 2020.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Cropped Out Of Prince Harry's Birthday Photo, Buckingham Palace Denies Edit