A controversial post to the platform X (formerly Twitter) unleashed the wrath of Taylor Swift's fan base upon country singer Zach Bryan.

Bryan deactivated his account after Swifties attacked him online for a post he put up on Tuesday.

Bryan's post read: "eagles > chiefs Kanye > Taylor who's with me."

tyler childers > zach bryan

who’s with me pic.twitter.com/GAXCTg8mzm — brady (@swiftierep_13) September 18, 2024

The post created controversy not just because it directly compares Swift to Kanye West, who she has been embroiled in a years-long feud with, but also because it insults her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

In multiple apology posts posted to Bryan's Instagram story on Thursday, he admitted that he had been under the influence of alcohol when he made the post, and encouraged followers not to "drink and tweet."

"For the record guys I wasn't coming for Taylor the other night. I was drunkenly comparing two records and it came out wrong. I know there's a lot of stuff that clouds around Ye and I was speaking purely musically." Bryan wrote on his Instagram story. "I love Taylor's music and pray you guys know I'm human and tweet stupid things often. Hope one day I can explain this to her."

He continued to contextualize the deactivation of his X account: "Twitter gets me in trouble too much and I'd say it's best I stay off it."