Tammy Slaton shared a powerful and uplifting message of support for people struggling with weight or mental health.

The TLC star, known for her time on '1000-Lb. Sisters,' displayed her struggles with weight loss and the mental health challenges that accompanied it. At her most, she weighed 717 pounds and, through the course of the show, lost an incredible 500 pounds. Now, many pounds down from where she began, she has an encouraging message for her fans.

During an Instagram Live, she said: "If you're new here, my name is Tammy. Some of my friends call me Queen Tammy. You can too if you want. Here on my page you're going to find motivation, realness from me, and hopefully inspiration for you to continue on your journey."

"The mental aspect of it does play a lot. Being depressed and having a food addiction, eating my feelings, I was taking it out on the food. There's so many things that can go wrong," Slaton said. "Life is scary."

The 38-year-old made it clear that her channel is not only for people who have lost dramatic amounts of weight, but that her platform is a safe space for all. "Whether [you've lost] 500 lbs. like I [did], or you've almost lost all your weight, whether you deal with depression, or you don't know what to do tomorrow, just know, you are safe here," she said in the Thursday video.

In the caption of her post, the TV personality doubled down on her welcoming spirit.

"Welcome to All the New Faces! I'm so glad you've chosen to follow my page! Here, you'll find motivation, inspiration, and the tips that have helped me grow into the woman I know I'm meant to be," she penned. "Whether you're on your own transformation journey or just looking for a positive space, I'm excited to have you here. Let's keep pushing forward together!"