Suge Knight sent a warning to Sean "Diddy" Combs' on the most recent episode of his podcast 'Collect Call with Suge Knight.'

Knight addressed the Harlem native, who was arrested late Monday, September 13 and indicted the following day on serious charges, including sex trafficking, sexual assault, and racketeering. His arrest has taken the world by storm, even inspiring Kesha to change the lyrics of her song 'TiK ToK.'

During the podcast, Knight, 59, discussed the allegations against Combs, claiming to know deep secrets about the former Bad Boy Records' founder's past.

"I'll tell you what, Puffy, your life is in danger 'cause you know the secrets of who's involved in that little secret room you guys are participating in... You know they gonna get you if they can," he said, according to 'VIBE.'

In addition to his warning, the Death Row Records founder also offered advice, drawing on his own experiences with incarceration. He encouraged Combs, 54, to confront the charges head-on.

"I turned myself in. Sometimes you gotta face the music, that's most of the time," Knight said, implying that running from the law only worsens the situation.

Knight's unsolicited advice continued, offering a blunt perspective on surviving prison life. He told the "Hello Good Morning" rapper: "When you go to prison, either you're gonna be standing up p****** or squatting, sitting down p******'. I advise you to try to take the first one... Do not do your time going by Brother Love. Brother Love is not a good code name," referencing Combs' more recent moniker, "Brother Love."

If convicted, the father of seven faces severe legal consequences, including life imprisonment for the racketeering charge, a minimum of 15 years for sex trafficking, and up to 10 years for transporting with intent to solicit prostitution. The case is unfolding, but it has already cast a long shadow over Combs' legacy in the entertainment world.

According to 'PEOPLE,' Combs is currently under suicide watch at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center as he prepares for trial. Despite pleading not guilty and being denied bail twice, the former 'The Four' judge has been placed on suicide watch for precautionary reasons, as his emotional state is reportedly unstable after the shocking allegations.

The conditions at MDC — which has a troubling reputation for inmate safety — raise concerns about his well-being. His legal team has expressed worries about the facility's environment, citing previous instances of suicides and violence. A hearing regarding his potential transfer to a different prison is scheduled for September 24.

Per a judge, Diddy — who has surrendered his passport and his children, including his near one year old daughter, has also surrendered theirs, will remain in custody until his trial.