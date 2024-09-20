Amid Sean "Diddy" Combs arrest and indictments this week, Al B. Sure! liked a comment online that sparked strong fan reactions.

'The Neighborhood Talk' on Instagram reported the "Nite and Day" singer liked a comment that suggested his son, Quincy Brown, should have his mother's body exhumed. Brown's mother is Kim Porter, the ex-partner of the embattled hip hop producer, who dated him in the '90s after his split from Misa Hylton.

Together, they share three biological children together; Christian, and twin daughters D'Lila Star and Jessie James.

"Please convince your son to exhume his mother and under private circumstance," one follower wrote. "Everything doesn't need to be made public until it does." Al B. Sure!, 56, liked the comment.

Kim Porter died in November 2018 in Toluca Lake, California, of lobar pneumonia after several days of "flu-like symptoms." She was 47. Porter also dated Al B. Sure! — real name Albert Joseph Brown III —from 1989 through 1990.

More recently, per the 'Daily Mail,' a 60 page book claiming to be a collection of Porter's diaries were uncovered by her friends.

The book reportedly detailed Combs's vibrant life from the 1990s up until Porter's final year, including alleged affairs with prominent male and female musicians and rappers, as well as wild orgies at his home, in which Porter was allegedly involved.

The book was released on September 6, just days before federal prosecutors in New York indicted the rapper and Bad Boy Records founder on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Porter details that she discovered and made tape copies of Diddy, now 54, having sex with "young boys" he was managing, including an alleged tape involving an 18-year-old pop star who went on to be a household name.

The book's Los Angeles-based publisher, producer Chris Todd, asserts that Porter distributed a thumb drive containing her writings to close friends, which he acquired and lightly edited into a book using the pseudonym Jamal T. Millwood.

Todd has not provided any documentary evidence to verify its authenticity, but has made hard copies available for sale on Amazon.

He told the outlet how he "was lucky enough to meet someone that purported to have Kim Porter's flash drive."

'ENSTARZ' reported that the father of seven was arrested in New York City after being indicted by a grand jury. The disgraced hip-hop mogul was taken into federal custody and brought to the FBI field office in Manhattan.

According to the indictment obtained by 'TMZ,' Combs and his associates allegedly engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.