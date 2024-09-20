Actor David Graham has passed away at the age of 99.

David Graham was a voice actor who was known for a great many roles. The British performer could be heard in 'Peppa Pig', 'Thunderbirds', and 'Doctor Who'. Now, according to "BBC," Graham has passed away at the age of 99.

Graham's work on 'Doctor Who' cemented his place in science fiction history. From the 1960s to the late 1970s, he voiced the terrifying Daleks, villains that haunted countless viewers. Reflecting on the experience, Graham said in a 2015 interview: "I created it with Peter Hawkins, another voice actor. We adopted this staccato style then fed it through a synthesizer to make it more sinister."

Another iconic role came in the 1960s with the sci-fi puppet series 'Thunderbirds', where he voiced the characters Aloysius Parker, Gordon Tracy, and Brains. Parker, the loyal butler and chauffeur with the famous line, "Yes m'lady," became particularly beloved. Graham returned to the role in the 2015 remake 'Thunderbirds Are Go!' and was the only original cast member to do so. "I am triple chuffed to be on board the new series... and reprising my role of dear old Parker with such a distinguished cast," he shared about his return.

For younger audiences, Graham was perhaps best known as the voice of Grandpa Pig in the animated series 'Peppa Pig'. Grandpa Pig, affectionately called "Papa Ig" by his grandson George, was a central figure in the show's family dynamic.

Born in London, Graham's passion for performing started early. "At school, I always wanted to say the poem or read the story. I always wanted to act," he once recalled. His career was temporarily put on hold by World War II, during which he served as a radar mechanic. After the war, he pursued acting in both New York and the UK, eventually joining Laurence Olivier's company at the National Theatre.

Graham's extensive work also included roles in 'Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom' and appearances in TV dramas such as 'Coronation Street', 'The Bill', and 'Casualty'. His versatile voice and talent will be fondly remembered by fans across the world.