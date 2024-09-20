A statement made by Khloé Kardashian is making a comeback years later following the shocking arrest of disgraced rap mogul, Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The concerning clip has made rounds once again Friday, where the reality TV superstar spoke about the alleged event during an episode of "Keeping up With the Kardashians" back in 2014.

The clip — which is now a decade old — comes to light after the Bad Boy Entertainment boss was arrested by federal agents dressed in casual white shirts in newly revealed surveillance footage, caught by the Park Hyatt New York hotel in midtown Manhattan.

During that episode, Khloé boasts to her oldest sister, Kourtney, that she spent a night partying around a star-studded crowd, according to 'The U.S. Sun.'

"I got on a plane at 5.30am. Well this party...I think half the people there were butt naked," Khloé stated, per the media outlet. "You would have loved it."

The Good American boss then turned to her co-star — who is also her best friend — Khadija Haqq, and stated: "Um, have you met Khloe's new, like, crew of friends?" prompting Haqq to reply, "Yes."

Many didn't think much of the statement at that time, however, recent shocking accusations against the 54-year-old rap star are leaving fans thinking twice about the casual comments.

According to the indictment obtained by 'TMZ,' Combs and his associates allegedly engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.

'ENSTARZ' reported that the father of seven was arrested in New York City after being indicted by a grand jury. The disgraced hip-hop mogul was taken into federal custody and brought to the FBI field office in Manhattan.

In addition to the inducement, the moment Combs was taken in handcuffs has finally surfaced, as it was captured by hotel surveillance cameras in New York City.