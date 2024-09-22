Ray J seemingly came to Sean "Diddy" Combs' defense and denied seeing any illegal or criminal behavior at the latter's infamous parties as he spoke out on the hip-hop mogul's arrest.

On Friday, the R&B singer -- born William Ray Norwood Jr. -- made an appearance on Chris Cuomo's NewsNation show, where he was asked about his decades-long friendship with Diddy.

During the "Cuomo" interview, Ray J broke his silence on Combs' gatherings, which he previously refused to address.

Ray J claimed that while he and many of his peers in the music industry attended Combs' now-notorious parties, they never saw any sex trafficking or other crimes that the disgraced Bad Boy Records founder has been charged with.

"For myself and a lot of people in this industry, it's all a shock because we've never seen the stuff that's being said and the stuff that people are finding out," Ray J told Cuomo of the allegations against Combs.

"Like, I've never been in rooms that people are talking about, and I never knew they existed," he continued. "And a lot of people in the industry can agree with me on that sense."

Ray J went on to discuss his experience at Combs' gatherings, revealing that he and other entertainers go there to "have a good time" and "be inspired."

"You wanted to go out and have a good time, and then you wanted to go the next day to work. You wanted to work hard in this good vibe," he explained.

As for why none of Diddy's friends have spoken up to defend him thus far, Ray J suggested that they were still trying to "digest" and "understand" the allegations against Combs.

He noted that Combs has not yet been convicted of anything but admitted that the allegations are "hurtful" and "confusing" to the embattled rapper's peers and pals in the industry, especially those who looked up to him and saw him as a mentor.

Ray J also said that while it's important to acknowledge mentors' mistakes and hold them accountable, this wasn't the time for criticism.

"Right now, we just need to use it as a moment to reflect, not to criticize, but find a better way to move forward as leaders and individuals in this culture we're in right now," he told the news anchor.

How Social Media Users Reacted to Ray J's Comments About Diddy

Ray J received flak online following his comments about Diddy's case, with some accusing him of lying and calling out his apparent refusal to criticize his former mentor.

"Ray J got his 'I'm not lying I got on glasses' glasses for this interview," one user quipped on X, formerly Twitter.

"Ray J trying to look and sound like he has such morals; BS if he knew what was going on and said nothing then he's just as guilty," another X user wrote.

"Trying to get in front of the situation! He knew! He saw all the 1,000 bottles of baby oil!" a third person claimed, referring to the baby oil and lubricant discovered during the federal raids on Diddy's homes in March.

"Not a moment to criticize a man human trafficking people?" another user asked, attaching an image with the text: "Oh sure, sure. Whatever you say."

But other X users gave Ray J the benefit of the doubt and suggested that he may not have been able to go further in his music career because he did not participate in Diddy's alleged "freak-offs."

"Now we know why his career was cut short! It crazy how many amazing young stars, had their stars dimmed in their prime, because they wouldn't play games," one X user suggested.

"Probably the most thoughtful approach and analysis to this situation that I've seen," another user commented on Ray J's interview.

Diddy Remains Behind Bars

Diddy was arrested Monday for racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

According to a recently unsealed indictment, the rapper was accused of abusing, threatening and coercing victims into taking part in days-long, drug-fueled "sex performances" called "freak-offs."

He allegedly recorded videos of these alleged gatherings and used them to keep participants from speaking out against him.

Diddy also faces allegations of arson, bribery, kidnapping and obstruction of justice.

Diddy will remain in custody while pending trial after he was denied bail by a judge and lost an appeal to overturn the decision.