Donald Trump has no plans to run for president again in 2028.

The former president and current Republican nominee made the revelation during an appearance on "Full Measure" Sunday.

Trump told host Sharyl Attkisson that a fourth presidential bid was not in the cards if he loses to Vice President Kamala Harris in the November election.

"No, I don't," Trump responded when asked if he sees a 2028 presidential bid in his future.

"I think ... that will be it. I don't see that at all," he explained. "Hopefully, we are going to be successful."

Trump is also not expected to run again if he wins because presidents can serve a maximum of two terms under the 22nd Amendment.

If he is beaten again this cycle, it would mark his second consecutive unsuccessful bid for reelection.

Trump became the oldest presidential nominee in the country's history following President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from the 2024 race.

If he were to launch a fourth campaign, he would be 82 by the time the 2028 election comes around.

Trump's declaration received mixed reactions on X, formerly Twitter.

Some reacted with disbelief, pointing out that the former POTUS also previously suggested he might leave the U.S. if Biden won the 2020 election.

"He said he would leave if he lost in 2020 and yet here we are," one X user commented.

"I'll believe when the RNC convention happens in 2028 and he's not the nominee," another tweeted.

A few mocked Trump over his age and his ongoing legal woes.

"That's easy, because if he loses in 2024, he will be in prison in 2028," a third X user quipped.

"So you're saying he WON'T run at 82 years old from the dementia ward of a prison hospital? Whatever," a different person sarcastically wrote.

Others suggested that Trump's remarks could backfire and prompt people who dislike him to vote for Harris.

"This isn't very smart for Trump," an X user claimed.

"This will only get more enthusiastic Democrats, Independents and Republicans who dislike Trump to vote for Harris," they explained. "They'll think, 'All it takes is this one vote one time and he's not running ever again.'"