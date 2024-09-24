T.I. and Tameka "Tiny" Harris have been awarded a whopping $71 million payday after winning a lawsuit against MGA Entertainment, the manufacturer of the toy brand, L.O.L Surprise! Dolls.

The Atlanta rapper and his wife alleged in the suit that the dolls in question copied the likeness of T.I. and Tiny's now-defunct girl group, The OMG Girlz — who had first surfaced nearly 15 years ago, per 'Variety.'

The longtime couple came out on top, and were awarded a jaw-dropping $17.8 million in real damages for the profits the company made, in addition to $53.6 million in punitive damages, the media outlet reported.

The triumphant win came after three attempts which had previously ended in mistrials and appeals. The winning round took place for three weeks within Orange County.

T.I. and Tiny's legal case highlighted seven "O.M.G." dolls which were allegedly inspired by the group — which reportedly originally consisted of Tiny's daughter, Zonnique Jailee Pullins, and Reginae Carter — Lil Wayne's daughter.

Tiny and Zonnique were spotted leaving the courts after successfully winning their case. The 28-year-old was seen strutting alongside her mother, and playfully placing sunglasses on her face. The caption of the post claimed she was "very much that girl."

"OMG ON ERRYTHANG," Zonnique boasted in the gracious post. "thank you to our team, the jurors, and my parents for giving us a platform to fight for our brand! love you mommy @majorgirl when everybody was ready to quit you said HELL NAH! very much THAT GIRL."

T.I., 43, was vocal during an interview with 'Rolling Stone,' where he claimed he believed "justice was served."

"I think it's a testament to the relentless and resilience of my wife, daughter and nieces," the "Whatever You Like" rapper explained.

"We're just happy we were able to come out on top and fight for creatives and our intellectual property that large corporations seem to think is just public domain and free for all to come and grab and use," he added.

According to 'PEOPLE,' the Xscape songstress spoke out during an Instagram live following their win outside the courthouse where the 49-year-old expressed relief after a years long battle.

"It was a fight. It was a hell of a fight," Tiny stated regarding their victorious outcome in the case which began back in 2020. "We couldn't be more happy."