D.L. Hughley took to social media to harshly criticize Janet Jackson following her controversial remarks about Vice President Kamala Harris' racial background.

Over the weekend, during an interview with 'The Guardian,' Jackson expressed skepticism about Harris' identity as a Black woman. When discussing the possibility of Harris becoming the first female Black president, Jackson commented, "She's not Black. That's what I heard. That she's Indian."

Even when the reporter clarified that Harris is of both Black and Indian heritage, Jackson doubled down on her stance, falsely claiming, "Her father's white." In reality, Harris' father, Donald J. Harris, is Black and was born in Jamaica, while her mother was of Indian descent from Chennai, India.

After the interview gained attention, Hughley called out Jackson on X (formerly Twitter), likening her comments to rhetoric associated with Donald Trump.

He tweeted, "#JanetJacksons interview sounded like a #Trump rally! FYI!! It's a little ironic to question whether someone is black while you're breathing through the nose of a white woman!" The jab was a reference to Jackson's history of plastic surgery, further escalating his critique of her remarks.

Janet Jackson Questions if Kamala Harris Is Black in New Interview wow just wow!! https://t.co/V7W9Cj3s8h — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) September 22, 2024

Hughley's criticism didn't stop there. He mocked Jackson's altered appearance, contrasting it with Harris' more natural look. In another tweet, he wrote, "#KamalaHarris looks the way she does cuz she has mom from India and a dad from Jamaica! #JanetJackson looks the way she does cuz she has a plastic surgeon!"

Following the backlash, a statement from a man claiming to be Jackson's manager, Mo Elmasri, circulated, apologizing on her behalf.

However, Jackson's actual representatives denied Elmasri's authority to speak for her, clarifying that her true manager is her brother Randy Jackson.

According to her team, Jackson did not issue an apology and hasn't commented further on the matter. Whether she will address the situation remains uncertain.