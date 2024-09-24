T.I. and Boosie Badazz are being praised as good dads after they scolded their sons for using real guns while shooting a music video.

On Tuesday, footage from the music video set of T.I.'s son King Harris, 20, and Boosie's son Tootie Raww, 21, went viral after it popped up on social media and was reshared by prominent figures such as DJ Akademiks.

In the never-before-seen clip, T.I. and Boosie could be seen crashing their sons' shoot to blast them for bringing firearms to the set and flaunting them for their music video.

T.I. launched into a tirade, telling King and Tootie that they don't support them promoting violence in their video.

The Atlanta-born rapper also pointed out that they could face charges if police caught them with guns on the set without the required permits.

Boosie then encouraged their sons to make music about love instead of guns.

"What happened to some motherf**kers? Why don't y'all make no more f**king love music?" Boosie can be heard saying in the video. "You got girls right here. Why don't you talk about being in love?"

It is unclear when exactly the video was taken, but it appears to be from last year as King was sporting blue raspberry-colored hair twists in the footage.

As the video circulated on social media, fans and internet users showered T.I. and Boosie with praise over their parenting.

"That's gangster. Being a father is gangster," screenwriter and New York Times bestselling author JaQuavis Coleman commented on the clip.

Rapper Flawless Real Talk also chimed in, commenting: "Fathers stepping in, gotta love it [heart emoji]."

Bobby Shmurda agreed with Boosie's views on music as he left a comment saying, "I love Boosie['s] son [laughing emojis]. T.I gotta come to the juveniles with me... I tell the young bulls all the time music about girls gone sell all the time, f the gunz."

"This good parenting," a social media user wrote.

"I love T.I so much, he really did his best raising his kids but that lil dude wanna be hood/tuff so bad," another fan wrote.

The footage also sparked plenty of jokes about the two veteran rappers online.

"That situation had to be a roller coaster for the bystanders lol," one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "They met Boosie and T.I. but they on father time [laughing emoji]."

"T.I. had a flashback real quick," another joked.

A third user quipped, "Boosie being the voice of reason (for once) was not in my 2024 bingo card."