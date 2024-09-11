After a series of legal battles and numerous court hearings, NBA YoungBoy has been sentenced.

According to a report by 'AllHipHop,' the rapper is now headed to prison due to his involvement in a federal gun case for 27 months.

The case, which began in Louisiana in 2020, indicted NBA YoungBoy "for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record in 2021."

The case dragged on for years before it was transferred to Utah, where the 24-year-old currently resides. This transfer came after he entered a guilty plea in August.

In his official statement, YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, said, "I, defendant, have been informed that a Felony Indictment is pending against me in the above designated case. I wish to plead guilty to the offense charged, to consent to the disposition of the case in the District of Utah in which I am present, and to waive trial in the above captioned District."

Earlier predictions speculated that the "Right Foot Creep" rapper could face up to 10 years in prison.

NBA YoungBoy's attorney Bradford Cohen announced the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native will serve just over two years months in prison, followed by five years of probation.

"Global plea 27 months... will be out with credit time served in prob 12 months," Cohen stated, explaining that the Utah case was weak and had multiple issues.