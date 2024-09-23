Boosie Badazz reportedly has some unpaid debts regarding a chauffeur bill he racked up in Texas.

Boosie — real name Torence Ivy Hatch Jr. — is reportedly a wanted man in the state of Texas. Per 'KXAN,' the Louisiana rapper is facing theft of service charges in Travis County.

The news outlet reported that the "Wipe Me Down" emcee is facing charges of theft greater than or equal to $2,500 and less than $30,000 following a June incident where the rapper received services but allegedly didn't pay.

According to an affidavit, from June 5 through June 7, a limo and chauffeur service serviced Hatch, and others who accompanied him. Now, the company says they've yet to receive a payment for the work — despite being told ahead of time that he'd pay the company in cash.

Per reports, the chauffeur reportedly drove the rapper to Walmart, took him and a child to urgent care for treatment, stopped by Burger King, visited a trampoline park, and even brought him to a federal courthouse in downtown Austin for a check-in with his federal parole officer.

In addition to a busy few days, the rapper even appeared happy with the services he received, as he posted a video on social media to promote the company, according to 'Complex.' Per the outlet, he also insisted that posting a review should lower the price of what he'd have to pay.

According to 'HipHopDX,' the limo service made it clear to authorities that there was never "a circumstance, prior to the promotion video, where they agreed that the promotion video would fully cover the cost of services."

The hip hop outlet reported that the company did in fact reach out to Boosie and his manager multiple times to secure payment, before eventually sending an invoice in the amount of $8,800.

Per reports, a hearing has been scheduled for the "Set if Off" artist on October 25.

In other Boosie news, he also fell into some controversy regarding the arrest of Sean "Diddy" Combs, where he defended the Bad Boy Entertainment boss for "doing what every other famous entertainer has done."

i feel DIDDY N JAIL FOR BASICALLY DOING WHAT EVERY OTHER FAMOUS ENTERTAINER HAS DONE “FLEW BITCHES OUT FOR 3 SOMES “HE JUST FREAKIER‼️WE ACTUALLY GO CALL WOMEN PROSTITUTES WHO FLY N WILLINGLY TO BE WITH THEY PARTNERS FOR SEX? IF THATS THE CASE IF U BEEN FLEWED ✈️ OUT N HAD SEX… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 18, 2024

"FACING "LIFE N PRISON "FOR DOING BASICALLY WHAT SO MANY OTHER ENTERTAINER HAS DONE #idisagree," the 41-year-old concluded in a post on Twitter, now X, which has since received over 7 million views.