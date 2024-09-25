It appears long-time Hollywood lovebirds Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are experiencing some controversy, as fans speculate why they may be headed towards a split amid the arrest of fallen rap mogul, Sean "Diddy" Combs.

ENSTARZ reported the backlash Kutcher, 46, received online after a resurfaced video depicted the actor's response after being asked about Diddy's well-known, yet controversial parties.

The clip in question comes from his appearance on the popular series, "Hot Ones" stemming back to September 2019 shared by Bay Area State of Mind on X, where 'The Butterfly Effect' star described the events with the Bad Boy tycoon as "some weird memory lane."

When 'Hot Ones' Sean Evans asked Kutcher if he had any memories from Diddy's now-infamous parties to recall, Kutcher responded that "there's a lot" he "can't tell."

The Iowa native's face appears perplexed as he seemingly sifts through memories before reiterating, "I can't tell that one either," he laughs. "I mean I'm actually cycling through them."

"Diddy party stories, man," Kutcher said, shaking his head. "That was like...some weird memory lane."

Now, fans are left wondering whether those bombshell memories and his reported friendship with Diddy are tied to their rumored separation — although neither Kutcher nor the 'That '70s Show' alum have addressed divorce speculation.

According to 'She Knows,' it was early summer when the Hollywood couple were squashing break-up rumors with red carpet appearances and family outings.

That said, lately the two have been spotted doing drop-offs with their children separately — as the 'Daily Mail' captured Kutcher taking their son to flag football practice while Kunis, 41, took their daughter to dance class.

The reported newfound dynamics between the two surfaced following Diddy's arrest last week, as he currently faces charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

On a similar note, Death Row Records' boss Suge Knight speculated that former Hollywood couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck separated due to Lopez's alleged illicit activity alongside Diddy, 54, which may have been uncovered after federal agents raided the Bad Boy boss' home. Lopez has never been charged with a crime nor is there evidence she was involved in the allegations against Diddy.

Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested on September 16. He is currently being held without bail until his trial. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.