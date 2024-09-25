Brad Pitt's rep is speaking out after Spanish police arrested five people allegedly pretending to be the 60-year-old actor online.

The "Troy" star's publicist, Matthew Hiltzik, reacted to the news through a statement to 'US Weekly.' Hiltzik said that imposters tricking fans online into false connections are "awful."

"It's awful that scammers take advantage of fans' strong connection with celebrities," Hiltzik said. "And this is an important reminder to not respond to unsolicited online outreach, especially from actors who have no social media presence."

Pitt doesn't have any official profiles on Instagram, X, or any other social media platforms. That said, it didn't stop individuals online from posing as Pitt.

Five people have been arrested after posing as Brad Pitt online and scamming two women out of $350,000.



On Monday, Spanish authorities confirmed that they arrested five individuals within this year in connection to charges including money laundering and fraud and that they were all pretending to be Pitt online. It was reported that the suspects scammed two women out of over $350,000.

Last November, three scammers were allegedly taken into custody before two more were apprehended per a report by 'The New York Times.' The authorities said the accused exchanged instant messages and emails with their victims, who thought they were corresponding directly with Pitt.

When "E! News" asked the Oscar-winning star whether he'd ever join Instagram back in 2019, he responded that it's simply "never gonna happen."

"I [do] pretty good without it. I don't see the point," he said.