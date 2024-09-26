Congratulations to '90 Day Fiancé's' Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky who are expecting their first baby!

The pair made the announcement on Instagram early Thursday afternoon.

"We are having a baby girl! So humbled by all the love and support that we've received throughout this journey with IVF. We really experienced taking the impossible to reality. I'm so happy I get to experience the feeling of being a mom," the caption began. "We are over the moon."

The post, signed "David & Annie," concluded: "We can't wait for the newest 90 Day arrival! 💗🍼👶."

The Instagram carousel shows the pair both wearing pink while holding two pink balloons with the words "It's a Girl." A second photo in the post showed Annie making a heart with her hands while smiling next to the balloons.

On July 5, Suwan and Toborowsky revealed that they were expanding their family in an Instagram video.

"I just want to update you on the news because David just got an email," Suwan said before Toborowsky, who is also the father to daughters Ashley and Brittani and son Jacob from a past relationship, added: "Annie is pregnant!"

Suwan chimed in how she is "so excited" before thanking everyone.

"The test results said I'm pregnant!!!," Suwan wrote in the video's caption with red heart and teary-eyed emojis and a bevy of hashtags.

"This is the best experience, the best decision that I ever made in my life," Suwan told 'US Weekly' earlier this month about her decision to undergo IVF. "The doctor and the nurse in HRC, they make me feel so comfortable and everything went so well. ... It's an amazing journey. Very emotional, but I'm glad that we made that decision."