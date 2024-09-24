It appears former 'Bachelor' star Vanessa Grimaldi is facing hardship after revealing that she recently had a miscarriage.

The season 21 star took to Instagram posting a series of photos with a "Trigger Warning" before delving into the details of her experience. The reality star admitted she "wasn't sure how" to share the news, but knew she wanted to.

Grimaldi made it clear that she was sharing her story to raise awareness surrounding the experience of enduring a miscarriage.

"I knew I wanted to help other women feel less alone in their miscarriage journey. I know the shock, the pain, the confusion, the feeling of hopelessness and uncomfortable 'when are you having another' conversations all too well," she wrote Monday.

"A few months ago, I had the 2 biggest surprises: finding out I was pregnant, then finding out I miscarried," she revealed. "It was a long few months of allowing my body to let go...ultra sounds, blood tests, doctors appointments, and many conversations with family members, friends, and sometimes strangers."

She continued: "It was a hard yet bonding process that made me feel less alone and ultimately helped me heal."

The 29-year-old — who's also a special education teacher — proceeded to thank all of those who "listened" and allowed her to share, sometimes in tears, her situation with ease. She also had a heartfelt message for those who could relate to her circumstances.

"I am here for you," she reassured. "You are not alone. It is more common than you think and I promise with time, you will regain hope again."

She concluded: "To all the mamas experiencing something similar, sending you love and strength, XO." According to the Mayo Clinic, a miscarriage is classified as a sudden loss of pregnancy before the 20th week in the pregnancy process.

Per the health hub, about 10% to 20% of known pregnancies end in miscarriage, however, that number is likely higher, as many miscarriages happen before the mother is aware of her pregnancy.

"I feel good about sharing my story with you, but the tears still happen and the sadness still comes every now and then," Grimaldi revealed. "If you need someone to reach out to, I'll try my best to get back to you in my DM's. Sending love to you."

Vanessa Grimaldi is married to Josh Wolfe, whom she tied the knot with in 2021 — four years after she called off her engagement with 'The Bachelor's' Nick Viall. The two share one son, Winston, who is 23 months.

Wolfe, 43, is a comedian, actor, and writer, known for his work in stand-up comedy and television. He has appeared on various shows, including 'Chelsea Lately' and 'The Tonight Show.'