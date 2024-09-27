Reginald VelJohnson is denying rumors that he had any type of intimate relationship with Diddy. After a clip resurfaced online of comedian Luce Cannon claiming that he once saw VelJohnson and Diddy being intimate, the 72-year-old Family Matters star said he had never actually met Diddy.

"It's all bulls***, I don't know that man," he told TMZ cameras on Thursday when asked about Diddy. "I never met that man before. I wish him well, though."

VelJohnson didn't mince words when asked what message he had for anyone talking about the rumors and believing them.

"Get a life," he said, waving his hand dismissively.

Charlamagne speaks on Diddy allegedly having sexual relations with actor Reginald VelJohnson, who played Carl Winslow on "Family Matters," and confirms that Diddy got Wendy Williams fired from Hot 97 in 1998 for claiming he’s gay.



(🎥 FLAGRANT/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/5d4Xr9AUyW — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 29, 2024

VelJohnson is beloved for his role as Carl Winslow on Family Matters, and is currently competing on this season of Dancing With the Stars. On an episode of podcast Drinx With Jinx, Cannon made the shocking allegation concerning Diddy and VelJohnson.

"When Diddy f***ed Carl Winslow, we was at the party. And you know, we just chilling and sh**," Cannon said. "Everybody know me. I'm a goofy n***a, I'm funny and stuff like that. So, I hear a n***a just wearing out some sh** ... I'm like, 'Who's wearing this b**** out?' N***a, I kicked in the door. Boom! Kick in the door, n***a, I seen Carl Winslow put his head up."

Charlamagne speaks on Diddy allegedly having sexual relations with actor Reginald VelJohnson, who played Carl Winslow on "Family Matters," and confirms that Diddy got Wendy Williams fired from Hot 97 in 1998 for claiming he’s gay.



(🎥 FLAGRANT/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/5d4Xr9AUyW — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 29, 2024

The clip again gained traction recently when Charlamagne Tha God brought it up during his appearance on Andrew Schulz's Flagrant with Akaash Singh podcast, when he also said that Diddy got Wendy Williams fired from Hot 97 in 1998 for claiming he's gay.