Taye Diggs expressed his shock and disbelief upon learning about Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest related to sex trafficking. On Thursday's episode of the "Sibling Revelry" podcast, hosted by Kate and Oliver Hudson, Diggs admitted that he had no idea about Combs' alleged dark past.

"I felt so naive when I heard all that stuff because I was... I don't know where I was, but all of it blindsided me," Diggs confessed.

At 53, the 'Rent' actor had long admired Combs and viewed him as a role model. The founder of Bad Boy Records represented many qualities Diggs respected, including his rise from humble beginnings and his confidence.

"I loved how he didn't come from much; he started out as a dancer," Diggs said. "He had so much confidence and a certain arrogance that I loved, and he made being Black cool."

"I put him on a pedestal, and it was disappointing to see some of what happened," the 53-year-old admitted. 'The Best Man' star also struggled with disbelief and discomfort as more disturbing details emerged.

While reflecting on Combs' arrest, Diggs described it as a double-edged sword. "On one side, I'm like, this is great for people to know that this happens," he explained. "We can think a person is a certain way, and they can be the exact opposite."

Combs, 54, was arrested on September 16 and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and other serious crimes. An indictment claims that he abused and coerced individuals for decades to protect his reputation and cover up his conduct.

The hip hop producer is currently being held without bail in New York City and has pleaded not guilty. His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, stated that Combs is eager to tell his side of the story and plans to testify in court.