It seems fallen rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has finally been in contact with his children as he sits behind bars awaiting trial.

A source close to the family told 'PEOPLE' that the Bad Boy Entertainment tycoon has spoken "briefly to family members and his children via phone," on Monday.

Per the media outlet, the disgraced hip hop boss is "very concerned" about his children's "well-being" since his arrest, which took place on September 16.

"He is very concerned about his kids and their well-being," the insider told the media outlet. "He has three minor children, two of whom now have no living parent available with him incarcerated. Four of his seven children have neither parent available with him incarcerated."

Combs' seven kids include sons Quincy, 33, Justin, 30, and Christian, 26, and daughters Chance, 18, twins Jessie and D'Lila, 17, and Love, 23 months.

Combs, who has consistently claimed his innocence, shares three children — Christian, Jessie, and D'Lila — with late model Kim Porter, who Combs dated on-and-off for nearly four years.

Porter was 47 years old when she died back in 2018. Combs' son, Quincy, was Porter's son with Al B. Sure!, however, was later adopted by the rap star.

"It's heartbreaking to see the children in the state they're in," the insider continued per the media outlet. "This is their father. But to them, he's not Diddy — he's dad. He has always been a loving, devoted father."

According to law hub 'VersusTexas,' if convicted, Combs, 54, could face significant penalties, including a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for racketeering, in addition to the forfeiture of any money or property obtained through illegal activities.

Combs is set to return to court on October 9.