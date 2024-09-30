Taylor Swift's absence from her boyfriend Travis Kelce's recent NFL games was so palpable that it sparked rumors they're on the outs, but a source has now clarified that things are going well between the two despite the pop superstar's decision to skip his team's matches.

In an exclusive published Monday, a source told Page Six that the real reason the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker failed to show up at the Chiefs' past two games was because she's been swamped.

Swift, 34, is reportedly working hard as she prepares to restart her "The Eras Tour," which is set to officially kick off in Miami on Oct. 18. However, this does not mean she's not down to attending more games featuring her beau.

According to the source, the Grammy-winning artist is only likely to show up if the games were played at the Arrowhead Stadium, where the Chiefs play home games.

"If she's going to a place that isn't Arrowhead, there are security concerns," noted the insider. "She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable. Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance."

RELATED: Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Claps Back at Taylor Swift Fans: 'You'll Never Make Me Hate Me'

So far this NFL season, Swift skipped the Chiefs' game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. She also did not attend the team's game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles this past weekend.

Swift's no-show at the Atlanta match previously sparked worries among fans rooting for her and Travis after the latter's "sad" face made the rounds online. Kelce's somber expression was captured by NBC cameras during the game, and it ignited online discussions on whether or not they were breaking up.

"This face you make when you realize you are the next breakup single Taylor's putting out!" one person wrote on X at the time.

"He knows that breakup is coming," a different social media user claimed, while someone else speculated, "Taylor left him."

Aside from clarifying Swift's absence, Page Six's source complimented the couple by calling them "tough people" amid all the media attention, including the scrutiny of their highly publicized romance.

RELATED: Watch Selena Gomez Dance Sensually With Actor Édgar Ramírez At Sabrina Carpenter's Concert