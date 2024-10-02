Gabby Williams, a standout player for the Seattle Storm, has decided to step away from the WNBA after commenting about Caitlin Clark and the state of salaries in women's basketball.

Following Seattle's exit from the playoffs at the hands of the Las Vegas Aces, the 28-year-old, who was drafted by the Chicago Sky in 2018, is seeking new opportunities abroad.

Williams has opted to continue her career in Europe, signing with Fenerbahce in Turkey.

Williams' departure comes shortly after she criticized WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert regarding salary expectations. Engelbert had claimed that WNBA players could earn up to $700,000 annually, a statement Williams quickly refuted. "That's actually not true at all. There's not one player who makes that," she stated.

The power forward's move to Turkey comes on the heels of further comments she made about Caitlin Clark's financial prospects, a hot topic given Clark's rising popularity. Williams pointed out discrepancies in the pay structure and voiced frustration over unmet promises of marketing deals within the league, saying, "We were promised team and league marketing agreements, but they've fallen quite short."

She added that for many international players, staying in the WNBA simply doesn't make financial sense, emphasizing that it's often more lucrative to play overseas. Williams expressed that players shouldn't be criticized for seeking better pay outside the U.S.

In response to fans highlighting Clark's substantial earnings from endorsements, Williams clarified that her remarks were focused solely on WNBA salaries, excluding external deals. "Clark makes $70,000 in the WNBA," she explained, noting that much of the Indiana Fever player's income comes from sponsorships.

Williams averaged 10.3 points, four rebounds, and 3.7 assists during the 2024 WNBA season before making her decision to head overseas. Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark, 22, had a record-breaking rookie year after playing college basketball for the Iowa Hawkeyes. She's regarded as one of the greatest collegiate players in history.