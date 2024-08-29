Rapper Lil Baby was recently released on bond in Las Vegas after being arrested early Monday for allegedly possessing a concealed firearm without a permit.

Lil Baby, born Dominique Armani Jones, was apprehended on the northern part of the Las Vegas Strip, according to the 'Associated Press.' His legal representatives expressed surprise over the arrest, noting that the Atlanta, Georgia, native holds a legitimate permit to carry a concealed weapon in his home state.

"[Jones has] a valid Georgia Carrying a Concealed Weapon (CCW) Permit," stated his attorneys Drew Findling and David Chesnoff in a message to the 'Los Angeles Times.' They added that they are currently investigating the situation to understand the basis of the arrest in Nevada, a state that does not acknowledge Georgia's weapons permits.

Records from Clark County show that the 29-year-old was not formally charged and was released after his court appearance, where he posted a $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court again on October 1st.

Nevada is not included on the Georgia Attorney General's list of states that recognize Georgia's weapons carry permit.

The "Close Friends" rapper was in town to perform at a birthday event for Los Angeles Clippers player James Harden on Sunday evening. Videos shared on TikTok captured him attending the celebration and getting arrested.

According to '8 News Now,' Lil Baby reportedly told authorities "to just arrest him for the charge and let's go." The father of two also told police, per the outlet, that he would "beat the charge."

Lil Baby rose to prominence in 2017 with his mixtape "Harder than Hard," which included the hit "My Dawg." His 2020 album "My Turn" climbed to No. 3 on the Billboard charts, and he won a Grammy Award for his collaboration on Kanye West's track "Hurricane." Additionally, he was honored as Best Male Hip-Hop Artist at the 2021 BET Awards and named Artist of the Year at the 2020 Apple Music Awards.