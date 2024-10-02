It appears Kristin Cavallari's breakup decision was for the greater good — however, an insider claims her mate was left heartbroken.

Cavallari's now ex-boyfriend, Mark Estes, was "blind sighted" after her decision to end their relationship, which lasted for seven months. It was reported that the Montana Boyz star pleaded with her to reconsider her choice.

During a candid interview on her "Let's Be Honest" podcast, the 37-year-old held back tears as she revealed she's broken up with the viral TikTok influencer, maintaining that one day the 24-year-old will "thank her."

During her venting session, she also covered why they broke up, whether they'll remain friends, and if she'll start dating again. She maintained that their breakup was "not a bad thing."

"It was Kristin who pulled the plug on this and although Mark was not onboard with it, he really has no other choice," an inside source close to the 'Daily Mail' stated. "The age gap was not an issue in the beginning but then it was because of the different places that they are in their lives."

"Mark was hoping that it was going to last. He did ask her to reconsider and still wants her to. He had gotten close to her kids," the source added. "Kristin is done having children, she loves being a mother — but does not want to go through it again.

"Mark does want to have a family and children and that is why she said that he will 'thank her' – because he will," the source concluded.

The former "The Hills" star — who described herself as a "homebody" — clarifies that she's focused on her home, her children, and taking care of herself while admitting she has "zero interest" in drinking.

"I don't really know where men fall on that list — I guess they sort of don't," Cavallari stated candidly. That said, the star is simply prioritizing her life and acknowledges this won't be her life "forever." The reality star maintains that her decision is all for the good at the end of the day.

"He will make someone so happy one day... and he will have a beautiful family of his own," the mother of three stated. "'I know that one day he will look back and understand it and I actually think one day he will look back and thank me."

Cavallari stated in her YouTube video that the TikTok star is such a "good guy" who "has the world ahead of him." She tearfully expressed that she's excited for what's to come for him in the future.