Jon Cryer calls the information found in Jack Smith's unsealed court filing regarding the actions of Donald Trump, "the biggest scandal in the history of the supreme court."

Federal prosecutors have accused Donald Trump of engaging in illegal activities following his loss in the 2020 presidential election. A court filing unsealed on Wednesday suggests that Trump "resorted to crimes" in an effort to retain power, despite advice from key figures like Vice President Mike Pence. Actor Jon Cryer has taken to Twitter to share his opinions on the matter.

In a Tweet replying to the news, Cryer did not hold back in his opinion. He wrote, "This makes it all the more clear how SCOTUS' unconscionable delay to take on the ridiculous immunity decision was an utter betrayal of our democracy. That the public will vote before this is adjudicated may well be the biggest scandal in the history of the Supreme Court."

That the public will vote before this is adjudicated may well be the biggest scandal in the history of the Supreme Court.

The newly broken scandal was released today as Smith's court filing was unsealed. According to "PBS News," the document, submitted by Special Counsel Jack Smith's team, directly addresses Trump's legal claim that he is immune from prosecution because of his status as a former president. However, the prosecution contends that Trump's actions were not part of his official duties. "Although the defendant was the incumbent President during the charged conspiracies, his scheme was fundamentally a private one," the filing states.

One of the key charges against Trump involves his attempts to persuade Vice President Pence to refuse to certify the electoral votes on January 6, 2021. The filing highlights several conversations between the two men. In one instance, after a private lunch on November 12, 2020, Pence reportedly told Trump, "don't concede but recognize the process is over." Days later, during another lunch, Pence advised Trump to accept the election results and consider running again in 2024. Trump's response was reportedly dismissive, saying, "I don't know, 2024 is so far off."

Prosecutors argue that Trump ignored not only Pence's counsel but also "dozens of court decisions that unanimously rejected his and his allies' legal claims" and multiple state officials who confirmed that his fraud claims were baseless.

The filing also addresses Trump's rhetoric in the lead-up to January 6. According to the prosecution, Trump spread a "steady stream of disinformation," which culminated in his speech on January 6. In that speech, Trump "used these lies to inflame and motivate" his supporters to march to the Capitol, with the aim of disrupting the certification of the electoral results. The prosecutors argue that this behavior was part of Trump's larger attempt to undermine the democratic process.