It appears networks ABC and CBS are attempting to keep controversy to a minimum ahead of presidential and VP debates — including declining to show the trailer of Donald Trump's film, "The Apprentice."

As one of the most controversial biopics of the year, it seems that the contentious film — which reportedly depicts the life of a young Trump — is deemed too controversial to show during nights centered on the presidential election.

The film's distributor, Briarcliff Entertainment, told TMZ that the 15-second advert was rejected by both major TV networks from airing during debate nights.

CBS is set to host tonight's debate between Democratic VP Tim Walz and Republican VP J.D. Vance, and informed the entertainment company that the network wouldn't be comfortable airing the advert during the debate; however, it is open to airing the trailer during other times of the day.

The media outlet reported that ABC rejected the ad altogether, citing their decision to stay away from advertisements that "speak to related themes within the broadcast."

First trailer for THE APPRENTICE, a biopic starring Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump.

It was reported that the MAGA candidate and his team fought to block the release of the highly-anticipated film by sending over a cease-and-desist letter to filmmakers. That said, the entertainment hub secured rights, rendering the film set to release in theaters on October 11.

The 2024 biographical drama film, "The Apprentice" — directed by Ali Abassi and written by Gabriel Sherman — follows Trump's career as a real estate businessman in New York back in the 1970s and 1980s.

The drama/history film stars Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump, in addition to co-stars Jeremy Strong, Maria Bakalova, and Martin Donovan.

"The Apprentice" is set to release in theaters on October 11.