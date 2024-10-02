Former NFL player Eddie Lacy was arrested for a DUI on Monday night.

Eddie Lacy is known for his time in the NFL when he played as a running back. However, now the player is facing worse times. According to "Fox News," the athlete was arrested on Monday night in Scottsdale, Arizona, on charges related to driving under the influence (DUI) and possessing an open container of alcohol.

Scottsdale Police confirmed that officers responded to a report of a potentially impaired driver and located a vehicle matching the description. The driver was identified as Lacy. According to "TMZ", Lacy faces four DUI charges, one of which is "Extreme DUI – BAC of .20 or more." Other charges include DUI - impaired to the slightest degree, DUI - BAC of .08 or more, and possession of an open container of alcohol. After being taken into custody, Lacy was released from jail early Tuesday morning, according to the same source.

Lacy, a former standout at the University of Alabama, was highly regarded in college football before making his mark in the NFL. He was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. His rookie season was a breakout year, as he rushed for 1,178 yards and 11 touchdowns, which earned him the 2013 Offensive Rookie of the Year award and a spot in the Pro Bowl.

Despite his early success, Lacy's career was hindered by recurring injuries and concerns over his weight. In 2015, he started experiencing ankle and groin injuries, which ultimately affected his performance. His 2016 season was cut short due to an ankle injury, and after signing with the Seattle Seahawks in 2017, Lacy appeared in only nine games. His professional football career came to an end after just five seasons.

This recent DUI arrest adds to a series of challenges Lacy has faced both on and off the field since his promising start in the NFL. While Lacy's time as a player made headlines for his powerful rushing abilities, his later struggles and legal issues have overshadowed his earlier accomplishments.