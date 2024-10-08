Foxy Brown has spoken out against rumors romantically linking her to Jay-Z as a minor, specifically addressing claims that she signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) regarding their alleged relationship.

On Sunday, October 6, Brown took to Instagram to shut down the speculation, calling it "bull."

Referring to a video posted by YouTuber Tisa Tells, which fueled the gossip, Brown firmly denied any such NDA ever existed, saying, "NDA? Ain't a MF alive that could stop my story... Stop playin' wit ma name dyin' for a comment!"

In a series of Instagram Stories, Foxy Brown, born Inga DeCarlo Fung Marchand, addressed fans who supported her for calling out the false claims.

One fan commended her for standing up against the lies, writing, "Thank you for posting this! All these people making videos about you CLEARLY don't follow you because us that do know you ain't with the bull!!"

Brown, 46, reshared the post, emphasizing that she wouldn't be silenced by fabricated narratives aimed at bringing down Jay-Z.

If Foxy Brown keeps telling yall she didn't sleep with Hov while she was underage, why won't yall let that be? Because how you gonna tell her? Lmao — 285 Dad Boat (@285Slim) October 7, 2024

The rumors surrounding Brown and the 54-year-old have been circulating for years, with many tracing them back to Nas' 2001 diss track "Ether."

In the song, Nas, whose real name is Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, hinted at a relationship between the two rappers, leading to widespread speculation. Despite the ongoing gossip, the "Get Me Home" emcee has maintained her stance, refuting the claims that she's been forced into silence.

More recently, these rumors resurfaced in connection to allegations against Diddy.

Some online sources attempted to drag Jay-Z into similar controversies, but Brown has firmly stated that no one can use her name to tarnish his reputation.

They want Foxy Brown to be Anti-HOV so bad. 😭😂😩 It's never gonna happen, she is cut from a different cloth. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3gU4HizBsQ — Foxy Brown ☆ (@withslantedeyes) October 6, 2024

"Y'all want me to be anti-Hov so bad," she wrote. Despite the persistent rumors, Jay-Z, who has been married to Beyoncé for 16 years, has never publicly addressed them.

Foxy Brown, who was signed to Def Jam Recordings in 1996, released her debut studio album, 'Ill Na Na,' that November. The album, which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, was certified platinum and included her single with Jay-Z, "I'll Be."

Reports claimed Brown confessed to having a sexual relationship with Jay-Z in 2013.

During an interview with Combat Jack, Brown denied these reports, per the 'Huff Post,' stating: "He never said not one bad thing about me. So when that false story came out about me talking about him, it's like, why would I say those things about him?