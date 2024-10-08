Hannah Smith of the hit series 'Love Island USA' has been arrested after she reportedly went ballistic and threatened to kill a police officer.

On September 30, the 26-year-old was removed from a concert venue for being disorderly before she was escorted out of the building.

Documents obtained by 'TMZ' state that the reality TV star was approached by police in an attempt to take her into an Uber when she shockingly attempted to punch the cop with a closed fist.

Smith reportedly also attempted to kick the cop multiple times before she was placed under arrest. She was apprehended and put into the back of a police car on the way to jail when she allegedly threatened to kill the officer and the officer's sister.

The media outlet reported that the troubled 'Love Island' star was charged with two felonies, including terroristic threats and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Despite the troubling situation, Smith was released on bail the next day, and seemingly returned to social media without any signs of trauma or turmoil.

yall hannah from love island got arrested bhxjdjd pic.twitter.com/sqAlFEyvTt — ً (@SL3XIES) October 7, 2024

Fans across Twitter, now known as X, were surprised to hear about the star's run-in with police, saying: "This is crazy," "OMG", and "Ain't no way."

The reality star's role in the series is remembered most by fans after she coupled up with Kendall Washington upon entering the villa on the first day of competition. Their relationship didn't last long, as Washington would later move on with Nicole Jacky.

The Instagram influencer and North Carolina native has become a favorite during Season 6, but was dropped from the island on day 10 due to her failure in finding a match.

Smith has yet to comment on her arrest.