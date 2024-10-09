It appears Kate Middleton may have thrown in the towel when it comes to playing the peacemaker role on behalf of Prince William and Prince Harry.

Kate has reportedly shifted her priorities following her battle with cancer, and according to reports, being involved in the long-lasting feud between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex doesn't appear to make the list.

Sources have insisted in the past that she had taken pride in keeping the peace, but instead the 42-year-old is largely focused on the preservation of the monarchy, along with her husband William, and the monarch, King Charles III.

Inside source and author Christopher Anderson gave details on the severity of the situation, and maintains that Kate simply does not have the bandwidth to continue to engage in the longstanding family rift.

"The idea that Kate somehow still has the time and energy to continue playing peacemaker is rubbish," Andersen — author of 'The King' — told the news media outlet.

"She did try over a period of years and finally threw up her hands in disgust. She did her bit, but it wasn't enough to build a bridge between William and Charles on the one side and Harry on the other."

That said, even more details have been given regarding the matter. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams informed 'Fox News Digital' that the mother of three is "totally at one" with the royal contention.

"Harry portrayed her as cold and unwelcoming to Meghan Markle in 'Spare,' when he painted an extremely damaging picture of the royal family," Fitzwilliams said, per the media outlet.

"The memoir is soon to be released in paperback and his allegations will surface again, though fortunately, he will not be adding to the volume or promoting it. He knows perfectly well how damaging it has been."

Prince Harry's memoir, 'Spare,' which was released in January 2023, caused his income to skyrocket. 'ENSTARZ' reported that it was estimated that he earned nearly $27 million from 'Spare,' and could potentially earn millions more in the future.

According to Fitzwilliams, the 42-year-old princess will focus solely on returning to royal duties, on her own terms, as she continues to navigate prioritizing her health.