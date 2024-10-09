Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves reunited for the 30th anniversary screening of 'Speed' at Beyond Fest on Oct. 8.

The superstars and close friends reunited for a special screening of the iconic 1994 action film on Tuesday. A picture shared on X shows the two stars smiling next to their director Jan de Bont. Both Bullock and Reeves, according to "E!," shared some memories of their time on set.

SANDRA BULLOCK AND KEANU REEVES REUNION HOLY SHIT pic.twitter.com/hqwQaz15OB — elsa (@mescavoy) October 9, 2024

The three sat as a panel and spoke about the intense experience of filming 'Speed.' Bullock said, "I was just happy to be alive at the end of the day. I was new to the game, so I wasn't aware of what was happening or what felt right or what was not supposed to feel a certain way." Her character, Annie, famously had to drive a bus rigged to explode if it slowed down. Bullock humorously added, "You needed a woman behind the wheel to make it successful."

Reeves also looked back on the demanding shoot, recalling the numerous camera setups for various shots. "There'd be one for Sandra's hands, one for when I turn; cameras here and cameras down there." To which Bullock quickly quipped, "Luckily, there were 'no cameras down there.'" She went on to praise Reeves' efforts to protect her during filming, saying, "Not only did Keanu have to do the stunts and keep me safe, he had to keep my integrity and keep things that don't need to be seen on the 17-foot screen hidden."

At the event, both stars appeared in sleek black outfits, with Bullock wearing a black blazer and Reeves matching in all-black attire. This appearance is a rare one for Bullock, who has been largely out of the public eye since announcing a career break in March 2022. She explained at the time, "Right now, work in front of the camera needs to take a pause... until I don't feel like I feel now when I'm in front of a camera."

Bullock's return to the spotlight comes after the loss of her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, who passed away in August 2023 following a private battle with ALS. Reflecting on their relationship, she once said, "His whole life had been unraveled because of me... I'm a bulldozer," yet noted, "He's the example I would want my children to have."