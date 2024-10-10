Anderson Cooper is weathering the storm — however, not without some pushback from Hurricane Milton — which hit Florida on Wednesday, October 9, with explosive rain and intense winds.

Cooper was broadcasting for 'CNN,' enduring heavy rain and strong winds when a random piece of debris was picked up by the wind and struck him, almost in the face.

The broadcast journalist and political commentator, who's been working with 'CNN' for over two decades, took on chaotic weather conditions while reporting from Bradenton, Florida.

"And the water now is really starting to pour over... if you look at the ground — whoa," the reporter said, just as he was being struck by a large chunk of unidentified white debris, which almost hit him in the head.

"That wasn't good," the 57-year-old said, keeping his composure. "We'll probably go inside shortly, but you can see the amount of water here on the ground. This is water from the Manatee River."

As conditions appeared visually dangerous, CNN anchor Kaitlin Collins cut into the segment to reassure viewers that although conditions are growing worse, anchors on the scene are safe.

Read more: The 5 Worst Dressed Celebs at the 2024 BET Awards

"I do want to note for everyone watching who is very concerned obviously about all of our correspondents and anchors on the ground, Anderson is okay," Collins said. "Just obviously understandably difficult to establish a connection when you're seeing what's happening with the wind and the rain. And obviously the deteriorating conditions by the minute."

The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay declared Hurricane Milton "a historic storm for the west coast of Florida." The powerful storm — which often fluctuated between a category 4 and 5 brewing off the Gulf of Mexico — made landfall in the Sunshine State as a category 3.

At least 6 deaths have tragically occurred due to the storm, which also spawned into a tornado before making landfall. Millions were left without power.

President Joe Biden announced that he pre-deployed thousands of federal personnel to areas affected by the torrential storm, per 'NBC,' including more than 1,000 members of the Coast Guard.

According to 'FloridaDisaster,' the state assistance hotline is activated in order to provide additional assistance to those suffering from the storm.

See more information here.