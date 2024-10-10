Kanye West is the subject of another lawsuit.

This time around, the rapper is being accused of hiring "a fixer" to follow his wife Bianca Censori amid rumors that the couple are having marriage problems.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, the man who is suing West -- he remains listed as Jon Doe -- alleges that West never compensated him for his work over the course of several pay periods and caused him emotional distress.

In December 2022, the man claims that he was hired by Ye to be his campaign manager for his presidential run. However, he goes on to claim that his role then morphed into what is described as Ye's "Director of Intelligence."

The man in the lawsuit alleges that his new role made him be responsible for all of the NDAs and other investigations conducted by Ye. This included closer looks at the Kardashians as well as Ye's wife.

In the lawsuit, Jon Doe claims that his job included him hiring private investigators to "tail" Censori without her knowledge of him doing so. This tailing included any time she took a solo trip to go anywhere, including to go see family. The man also claims that he was also tasked with looking into the Kardashians' "supposed various criminal links" and alleges that Ye believed his former in-laws participated in "sex trafficking."

Doe goes on to say that in May of 2024, West began to exhibit erratic behavior because of his alleged oxide usage. At the same time, the man alleges that Ye began laying off employees at his Yeezy brand.

Doe alleges that he had reached his limit with West when he shared complaints from a Donda Academy staffer, who claimed that children at West's school were being abused and he did nothing to report the problem.

The man claims that once he confronted the "Gold Digger" rapper about the allegations, West then began to yell at him and even threatened the man. The man then alleges that Ye sent enforcers to send the man threats after the confrontation. Doe claims that this had caused his PTSD to be triggered from his time in the army. He is seeking an unspecified amount of damages.

The lawsuit comes after rumors of trouble between West and Censori began to emerge. Earlier this week, TMZ reported that the couple is on their way to a divorce. The outlet reported that the couple split up a few weeks ago, but did not share what exactly led to the separation.

However, since the report came out, they have been spotted together in Tokyo together with pictures showing Censori smiling widely at her husband as she placed both hands on his cheeks.

Kanye & Bianca Censori spotted together in Tokyo today 👀🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/V1LvyskhTH — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) October 8, 2024

The couple has been married since December 2022 and do not currently share any children together.

Article originally published on 'Music Times.'