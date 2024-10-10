Sean "Diddy" Combs appeared in a Manhattan federal court on Thursday, October 10th.

He appeared for his first pre-trial hearing in his sex trafficking case, according to the 'Associated Press.'

During the hearing, prosecutors say the embattled hip hop producer may be facing additional criminal charges in the near future, with a possibility of a superseding indictment. He will remain in custody during the pre-trial hearing. A gag order was also put in place, according to 'Law & Crime.'

The Bad Boy Records' founder's twins, Jessie James and D'Lila Star, were pictured holding hands as the entered the New York courthouse just before the hearing began at 2 p.m. The 54-year-old reportedly entered the courtroom through a side door wearing tan jail clothes, 'TMZ' reported. He waved at his son, King Combs, who was seated in the second row of the courtroom gallery.

On September 26th, Diddy confirmed that he will "tell every part of his story" according to a statement from his lawyer Marc Agnifilo.

Judge Arun Subramanian will preside over the trial, following the recusal of a previous judge due to prior relationships with attorneys involved in the case.

During the hearing, the court established deadlines for both sides to submit arguments as the trial date approaches. Combs' legal team has proposed an April or May 2025 start for the trial, though prosecutors have yet to indicate their preferred timeline.

Combs, 54, has maintained his innocence, pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. The charges stem from alleged incidents dating back to 2008. According to the indictment, Combs is accused of using coercion and abuse to exploit women over several years. It is alleged that he, along with associates and employees, used methods such as blackmail and violence — ranging from kidnapping and arson to physical assaults— to intimidate and silence victims.

Since his arrest on September 16, Combs' legal team has been working to secure his release on bail, but their efforts have been unsuccessful. Two judges have denied bail requests, citing concerns for public safety. Most recently, a $50 million bail package, which included home detention and electronic monitoring, was rejected. The judge overseeing the bail hearing raised concerns that Combs could interfere with witnesses or hinder the ongoing investigation.

On Tuesday, October 8, Combs' lawyers took their case to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. In their appeal they contended that the bail package "would plainly stop him from posing a danger to anyone or contacting any witnesses." They also argued that the lower-court judge had "endorsed the government's exaggerated rhetoric and ordered Mr. Combs detained."

Lawyer Tony Buzbee shared that he has had 120 new sexual assault allegations against Diddy that he will be representing.

Now, as the trial approaches, Diddy's family is having to cope with the struggles as well. His mother has spoken out about her sorrow watching this unfold. The Bad Boy Records' founder also recently had an emotional jail visit with both his mother some of his children.