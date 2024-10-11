Fans are telling Jessica Chastain to "read the room" after the fiery clap back she gave to JetBlue following what she deemed was an unsatisfactory customer service move.

The Oscar Award-winning actress was left to leave a complaint after she paid the hefty ticket amount of $1,500 specifically to take advantage of their in-flight entertainment offer — which she claims she was never able to use.

Unable to use the entertainment she and her husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, paid a pretty penny for during their 6-hour flight, the actress complained to the company's management.

It seems she didn't quite get the response she was looking for.

"Thank you @JetBlue for your $15.00 credit. My flight was $1,500 and the credit is 1/100 of the money I paid you," the 47-year-old actress wrote in a now defunct post on Twitter, now X, Wednesday.

"Strange that I paid that for your flight entertainment system that didn't work for the duration of my 6hr flight, but I guess it was worth it for this $15 credit."

The 'Mother's Instinct' star completed her call-out post with a sarcastic straight face emoji, according to 'TMZ.' A customer service agent did respond to the actress publicly, but it appears not much came of the interaction.

The JetBlue service agent apologized to an upset Chastain, and reiterated that she was indeed reimbursed $15 for the inconvenience. The agent also asked that the actress contact JetBlue via direct message to look into the matter further.

Chastain pointed out that she and her husband each paid $1,500 for their flight, and should have received more credit in return for the mishap. She also added that she's a TrueBlue account holder and a loyal flyer. That said, the outlet reported that the service agent didn't budge.

One fan reportedly chimed in on the matter saying, "Read the room" as another deemed her stubborn complaint "embarrassing." She was also called out by some for being "tone deaf" amid the recent disasters caused by Hurricane Milton. "Our Modern day Princess Di," a fan quipped.

Other fans sought to see the actresses' perspective, noting that it's often that airlines don't take accountability for their mishaps.