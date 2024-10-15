Noah Hamilton, the eldest brother of professional surfer Bethany Hamilton, has provided an update on their nephew Andrew, who had a drowning incident in a bathtub. Andrew is only three years old.

The young boy is the son of Noah and Bethany's brother, Timmy, and is the fifth of six children.

On Instagram, Noah wrote that his nephew is scheduled to undergo an MRI to figure out what the next step should be in his recovery process.

"Please pray for kidney function and brain activity," Noah said in his post.

Noah likewise took the time to thank the public for their care and concern, adding that prayers are most needed at this time.

The Instagram post provides a link for those who want to stay updated with Andrew's recovery.

Bethany previously appealed for help on her own Instagram account after her nephew's drowning incident.

"He still has a heartbeat and has fight in him," she said in her emotional post.

Andrew was immediately flown to a hospital in Oahu, Hawaii. According to People, the Bethany seemed to refer to Kapiʻolani Medical Center for Women & Children in Honolulu in her post as the hospital Andrew was brought to.

The pro surfer eventually updated her original post to state that the family has been able to contact Dr. Paul Harch, who is a known expert in hyperbaric oxygen therapy.