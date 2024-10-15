Sean "Diddy" Combs continues to face serious legal troubles.

The prominent music producer is now the subject of five new lawsuits filed in the Southern District of New York, accusing him of rape, drugging, sodomy, and death threats against the alleged victims.

According to court papers obtained by 'Page Six' on Monday, one woman stated that Combs raped her in 2004 when she was 19. She claims the assault took place after she was invited to his photo shoot and later brought to his hotel room at the Marriott in Manhattan.

In addition, another lawsuit details accusations from an unnamed male, alleging that Combs, 54, sexually assaulted him in a stockroom at Macy's in 2008.

A female victim has also alleged that in 2004, Combs assaulted her at the Marriott. Another male plaintiff stated that Combs attacked him in a department store stockroom in 2008.

In another lawsuit, a man claims that in 2006, Combs drugged and sodomized him inside a van following one of his infamous all-white parties. Despite the victim's pleas for help, Combs allegedly dismissed his cries, insisting that he would "be alright."

Additionally, another individual who attended a white party in 1998 claims that Combs demanded he expose himself before allegedly touching him inappropriately. The alleged male victim was 16 years old at the time.

In yet another claim, a woman accused the Bad Boy Records' founder of raping her at a 1995 event promoting Biggie Smalls' "One More Chance" music video. She alleges that Combs violently attacked her, hitting her head against a wall before assaulting her again.

Combs' legal team has yet to issue a statement in response to these accusations. However, he has consistently denied any wrongdoing since his arrest in September, where he faced charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution.

All of the alleged victims are represented by attorney Tony Buzbee, who revealed he is also representing more than 100 other individuals connected to the case.