Kristin Cavallari believes that Kanye West has been replaced by a clone with "every ounce" of her body, the reality star and beauty entrepreneur says on the latest episode of her podcast, "Let's Be Honest."

Cavallari, the celebrity known for her 2000s reality TV run on "The Hills" and "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County," reveals her belief about the rapper in the new podcast episode aptly titled "Hollywood, Don't Cancel Me!" which emerged on Tuesday (Oct. 15).

To promote it on social media, Cavallari shared a minute-long clip in which she discusses the Kanye clone conspiracy, as Parade pointed out. The position is part of a larger group of conspiracy theories about cloned celebrities that often emerges among fringe beliefs on the internet that reference the "Illuminati" and occult.

"I think Kanye is a clone," Cavallari says matter-of-factly in the clip she posted, warning, "I wholeheartedly believe what I'm about to say."

She explains, "I think there are clones, and I'm going to tell you why. Remember, [Kanye] was really talking a lot. The cabal didn't like that, you know? The Illuminati and the cabal — they did not like how much he was saying. He was calling a lot of people out."

Cavallari continues, "He said if I go away and I come back and I look different, that is not me. What the f--k happened? [...] Look at him. Compare old photos of him. It's not the same f--king person. Don't cancel me, Hollywood."

The video Cavallari references is an older paparazzi clip that found Kanye cryptically saying, "If I ever went anywhere, we know why," although it was taken somewhat out of context by many on the internet, as HuffPost showed last year. Still, the embattled rapper has nevertheless been a magnet for rumor and conspiracy after he was condemned for hate speech in 2022, as Billboard reported, and he has frequently displayed odd behavior.

On Cavallari's podcast, she gets some pushback from her "Let's Be Honest" co-host Justin Anderson for her belief about Kanye. He questions her about how swapping Kanye with a clone could be kept secret. But he receives a terse response from Cavallari, who says she earnestly believes those who speak out are killed.

"You literally will get killed," Cavallari tells Anderson. "I believe this with every ounce of body." She adds, "The people who are gonna come out and say something get killed."

Kanye isn't the first star to become the subject of cloning conspiracies — whispers about Avril Lavigne, Britney Spears, Paul McCartney, and others being cloned have often appeared as rumors for years. And some academics have spoken out against such theories in conjunction with the rise and expansion of social media.

"You could say that this rise in conspiracy theories feeds into our inherent narcissism," science writer Philip Ball told The Telegraph in a 2023 article about cloning conspiracies. "Ultimately this becomes the loopy notion that cloning would be a form of immortality," he explained, "as if our very consciousness or soul or whatever you want to call it would be transferred into a clone of ourselves. Cloning, like many new technologies, attracts plenty of magical thinking."

