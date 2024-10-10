Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole is keeping her distance from him to avoid drama.

Nicole recently opened up about the negative attention the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's relationship with megastar Taylor Swift has brought to her life.

During an appearance on Angel Reese's podcast "Unapologetically Angel" Thursday, Nicole said she won't speak to or even greet Kelce in public now beyond giving him a "head nod" for fear that the interaction would be misconstrued.

"We've seen each other in public spaces before but it's... I think that we're both aware of the nature of his new situation that there's just no room really for us to communicate or acknowledge each other publicly without it being spun into something crazy," the content creator explained.

Despite this, Nicole had nothing but praise for Kelce and her past relationship with him.

She described the NFL star as a "great guy" and said the five years they dated had been "a good time" in her life.

After dating on and off for years, Nicole and Kelce broke up for good in 2022 — about a year before he moved on with Swift.

The athlete and the singer went public with their relationship in September last year when Swift appeared in the stands at one of his Chiefs games.

During her podcast interview, Nicole claimed that she's been bombarded with hate comments on social media since her ex began dating Swift.

The social media personality said her posts are often filled with messages from people calling her "worthless" and claiming she has "no career" but doesn't think she's ever "done anything to warrant that kind of backlash."

The sports broadcaster was also asked about her love life, but she refused to say whether she's found new love, opting to keep her relationships private.

Watch Kayla Nicole's full interview on Angel Reese's podcast "Unapologetically Angel" below.