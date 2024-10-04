A self-proclaimed "top veneer specialist" in Atlanta has been arrested after allegedly performing dental and medical procedures for years without a proper license.

Brandon Dillard, who runs A List Smiles Atlanta, was charged with multiple felonies after investigators uncovered his alleged illegal activities.

Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Will Wooten commented on Dillard's arrest, per 'WSB-TV,' on Thursday, October 3.

"Brandon Dillard is not a dentist. He's never been a dentist," he said. "And as much as he may want to play one on Instagram, he is not one."

On Thursday, law enforcement officials raided Dillard's offices in Northeast Atlanta, following an investigation by the district attorney's office and Atlanta police. The office, which has been operating since 2021, has gained a substantial following of over 157,000 on Instagram, where Dillard promotes his veneer services.

Despite the online presence, Dillard is not a licensed dentist, according to the criminal arrest warrants filed against him. Several public figures, including Tia Kemp, the mother of Rick Ross' son, have reportedly been clients of his veneer services. He has also worked with Lyrica Anderson from 'Love and Hip Hop Hollywood' and 'Baddies West' star Rollie.

Improperly installed veneers can cause infections and other severe health issues, 'SELF' magazine reported. Authorities warn that Dillard's unlicensed procedures have potentially put his clients at significant risk.

Improperly installed veneers can lead to severe health issues, including infections, tooth decay, and even gum disease. The process of applying veneers involves removing part of the tooth's enamel — which doesn't grow back — meaning any mistakes or over-preparation can cause permanent damage. Additionally, veneers that are not correctly bonded to the teeth can trap bacteria, leading to issues like bad breath or more severe oral infections. These complications highlight the importance of choosing a licensed, experienced dentist for the procedure, as untrained or unqualified providers can exacerbate these risks, leading to long-term problems that are costly and difficult to fix.

Dillard now faces eight felony charges, which include practicing dentistry without a license, practicing medicine without a license, and theft by deception. The investigation is ongoing as officials work to determine the full extent of Dillard's unlicensed operations and potential harm to clients.

"If you went to this and you thought it was a dental office and you looked at the equipment, it appears to be legitimate. But that's what the best fraudsters do, is they do everything they can to make themselves look legitimate," Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said to 'Channel 2.' "And in this case, this is an illegitimate operation. The problem is the consequences are to one's health."