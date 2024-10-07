Liam Payne's former girlfriend Maya Henry has fired back at his fans who claimed she was "obsessed" with him.

The drama began over the weekend when Henry posted a TikTok revealing which One Direction member allegedly threw Payne against a wall.

Payne claimed during a 2022 interview on Logan Paul's podcast that one of his 1D co-stars allegedly pushed him during a backstage argument but never named the member in question.

Responding to speculation that it may have been Louis Tomlinson, Henry claimed that Payne allegedly told her Zayn Malik was the 1D member who fought with him.

Neither Payne nor Malik has confirmed this claim or shared any more details about the alleged argument.

However, Henry's short TikTok video apparently did not sit well with some fans of her ex.

In a follow-up video posted Sunday, the influencer addressed comments slamming her for bringing up Payne and telling her to keep the singer's name out of her mouth.

Henry, who dated Payne for years and was previously engaged to him, clapped back at the fans, claiming that it was her ex who was obsessed with her.

She alleged that Payne has kept emailing and texting her using various phone numbers since they called it quits in 2022. Henry likewise claimed that the singer would create new iCloud accounts just to iMessage her.

Henry also claimed that Payne also messaged her mother and friends and accused him of weaponizing his fanbase.

She went on to respond to allegations that she dated Payne only because of his money, making it clear that she "paid for everything" during their relationship.

Henry also had a message for the fans who constantly defend Payne and fight back against his critics on his behalf.

"When you constantly enable someone, they're never going to realize that what they've done is bad or they do realize but they know they can get away with it, which is what has been happening to him for so many years," she said. "Everything gets swept under the rug, everything gets hidden for him."

"He knows he can get away with anything. He's told me," she added.

Henry claimed that Payne allegedly warned her that no one would believe her even if she exposed the "disgusting" things he's done.

Enstarz could not independently verify Henry's claims