A beloved grandmother who went viral on social media after accidentally sending a Thanksgiving invitation to someone she thought was her grandson, has recently revealed that she's battling cancer.

As October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, Wanda Dench penned a heartfelt message to fans which was passed along by the young man who showed up to Thanksgiving dinner that year, Jamal Hinton.

The strangers — turned family members — have been keeping the heartwarming tradition for years. Now, Hinton brought Dench's message to social media for all to see. She detailed the moment she found out about the diagnoses in addition to leaving fans with a positive message.

"Earlier this year I came down with Bronchitis and had a CT scan to check out my lungs. That's when a mass in my breast was detected and they suggested I get a mammogram and that verified I had breast cancer," she began.

"I am currently going through chemotherapy. Cancer does not run in my family and all the mammograms I had in the past were always negative. In 2022, I turned 65 years old and I thought I would have my last mammogram and not have to think about it again. But I was wrong."

Seemingly staying positive, the viral grandmother expressed that everyone at the Breast Cancer Center is incredibly kind, supportive, and knowledgeable. She added that her family and friends quickly came to her aid and have been there to support her through "everything."

"I've learned a lot of life's lessons through it all. But what I want to stress most of all is just because you may be older, we still have a life to live. After watching the Golden Bachelor last year that gave me hope that I could still find love in my senior years. So continue getting your checkups, and continue to live YOUR life!" she exclaimed.

Dench positively concluded: "She is clothed in strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future. Proverbs 31:25."

Back in 2016, Hinton and Dench went viral after he received a text from an unknown number inviting him to a holiday dinner. The text — received by Hinton when he was just a 17-year-old Desert Vista High School student — sparked an annual tradition of the two celebrating the holiday together.

In April 2020, Wanda's husband, Lonnie, died from COVID-19.